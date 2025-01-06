x

Photographer’s Perspective: Time is of the essence

1 hour 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, January 06 2025 Jan 6, 2025 January 06, 2025 1:26 PM January 06, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

When you're trying to capture a story on camera, you're constantly on the move.

For Channel 5 News photographers, that means a lot of driving.

Ronaldo Gonzalez explains more in this week's Photographer’s Perspective. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

