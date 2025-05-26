Photographer's Perspective: Visiting Uvalde during anniversary of deadly school shooting
It’s been over three years since 21 people were killed in the Texas city of Uvalde during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Channel 5 News photojournalist victor De La Cruz travelled to Uvalde to capture how the city has come together in honor of the lives that were lost.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: High chair for a happy, healthy baby
-
South Padre Island leaders hopeful for increase in visitors during Memorial Day...
-
SpaceX announces Tuesday launch date for 9th Starship flight
-
Disaster unemployment assistance available in the Rio Grande Valley
-
Dozens participate in annual silent march in Brownsville to honor fallen war...
Sports Video
-
San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center...
-
RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC
-
Palmview ends the season on a shut-out loss in game three
-
PSJA drops game three, Smithson Valley forces game three against Palmview
-
PSJA falls in Game 2; Winner-take-all Game 3 set for Saturday