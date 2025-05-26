x

Photographer's Perspective: Visiting Uvalde during anniversary of deadly school shooting

Photographer's Perspective: Visiting Uvalde during anniversary of deadly school shooting
5 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, May 26 2025 May 26, 2025 May 26, 2025 5:00 PM May 26, 2025 in News - Photographers Perspective

It’s been over three years since 21 people were killed in the Texas city of Uvalde during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Channel 5 News photojournalist victor De La Cruz travelled to Uvalde to capture how the city has come together in honor of the lives that were lost.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days