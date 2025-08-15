Picnic table stolen from Cameron County park

Cameron County Precinct 1 celebrated the opening of a new pump track at the Pedro “Pete” Benavides County Park in Brownsville in June.

As part of the track, three new picnic tables were placed under the park’s canopy. One of those tables was stolen earlier this month.

Cameron County Precinct 1 Outreach Coordinator Miguel Sanchez said he’s frustrated by the theft because the tables were built with the entire community in mind.

“They were built for the families — whatever the occasion — regardless of what background they came from,” Sanchez said.

Because of the theft, Cameron County Precinct 1 removed the remaining picnic tables. The precinct said the tables will be put back with added measures to prevent their thefts.

“We will go ahead and chain them to the concrete so they can be safer, and people don't have to take them away anymore,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says they originally planned to chain the tables to the ground, but the precinct held off because they didn't feel it was needed until now.

Cameron County Precinct 1 wants anyone who knows about the missing table to call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.

Watch the video above for the full story.