Pier 1 Imports announces closure of Hawaii locations

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii - Retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. has announced it is closing its seven stores across Hawaii. West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday that the company says the stores will close in early 2020. A Pier 1 spokesperson says the timing of the closures will vary for each location. The Fort Worth, Texas-based home goods retailer opened its first store on Hawaii island in Kailua in June 2012, followed by a Hilo store in March 2014. There are also three stores on Oahu and one each on Kauai and Maui. The company says it is working privately with individual employees during the closures.

