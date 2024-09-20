x

Pinning ceremony held for new Alamo fire chief

3 hours 2 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2024 Sep 20, 2024 September 20, 2024 1:17 PM September 20, 2024 in News - Local

A pinning ceremony was held Thursday for Alamo's new fire chief.

Ramon Candelario Flores was appointed to the position during a special meeting back in August.

"I'm very excited to be the fire chief of the city of Alamo," Flores said. "To be the fire chief of the hometown where I grew up in, it just means the world to me."

Flores brings over two decades of firefighting and emergency response experience.

