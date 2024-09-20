Pinning ceremony held for new Alamo fire chief
A pinning ceremony was held Thursday for Alamo's new fire chief.
Ramon Candelario Flores was appointed to the position during a special meeting back in August.
"I'm very excited to be the fire chief of the city of Alamo," Flores said. "To be the fire chief of the hometown where I grew up in, it just means the world to me."
Flores brings over two decades of firefighting and emergency response experience.
More News
News Video
-
Nurse at Hidalgo County detention center accused of stealing medication from inmates
-
Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville temporarily closed due to Mexican presidential visit
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office rules Weslaco drowning as accidental
-
Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher arrested on charges of indecency with...
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New treatment to help treat melanoma