Pinning ceremony held for new Alamo fire chief

A pinning ceremony was held Thursday for Alamo's new fire chief.

Ramon Candelario Flores was appointed to the position during a special meeting back in August.

"I'm very excited to be the fire chief of the city of Alamo," Flores said. "To be the fire chief of the hometown where I grew up in, it just means the world to me."

Flores brings over two decades of firefighting and emergency response experience.