Pioneer Diamondbacks Host Kids Camp
SHARYLAND - When the Pioneer Diamondbacks aren't winning baseball games, they are giving back to their community.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross attended their kids camp to see what it feels like to be a role model.
More News
News Video
-
Republican lawmakers call on Biden, Harris to visit border during visit to...
-
Difference between bidet seats and flushable wipes
-
More available COVID-19 shots leading to double booking vaccine appointments, health officials...
-
Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell emphasizes drainage improvements during state of the city...
-
After slow start, nearly 60% vaccinated in Starr County, officials say