Pioneer High School student charged after bringing air gun to school, police say

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A student with the Sharyland Independent School District is in custody Tuesday after bringing an air gun to campus that prompted a school lockdown, police say.

Sharyland Pioneer High School was placed on lockdown after campus officials were told a student brought a weapon to school, according to authorities.

The weapon turned out to be an air gun, according to a spokesperson with the McAllen Police Department.

The male student was arrested and charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of a firearm, police said. He's in custody at the county juvenile detention center.

The school has since lifted the lockdown, and school officials said students and staff are safe.