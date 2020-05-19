Pioneer's Boyle Headed To UT-Dallas

MISSION - Pioneer senior Jocelyn Boyle didn't end her high school career on the field with her teammates, but it didn't stop her from getting a scholarship offer.

Boyle, who missed her final season with a knee injury, signed with UT-Dallas this week.

The talented midfielder is looking forward to continuing her soccer career.

"I have been out for a whole year, so to get back on the pitch is super exciting," said Boyle. "I am super excited for what the future holds."