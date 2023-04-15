Pirates Shutout Palestine 3-0 to Win 4A Boys Soccer State Championship

GEORGETOWN - The Hidalgo Pirates captured their second 4A Boys Soccer State Championship in program history on Friday with a 3-0 win over the Palestine Wildcats at Birkelbach Field.

The Pirates, who won a title in 2009, are the second RGV program to have two state titles in their history. Brownsviller Porter won their second in 2016, the last year an RGV program won a title.

The Pirates got on the board early as senior forward Rey Cantu scored in the third minute with a dazzling left footed turnaround shot which beat the Palestine keeper for the first goal of the match.

Cantu quickly earned his brace as just two minutes late on a free kick from the right side wing Canty beat the keeper low and inside the near post to make it 2-0 in the 5th minute.

Cantu's offensive charge earned him tournament MVP honors.

The first half offensive explosion by the Pirates continued into the 20th minute when Joaquin Rosales fired a laser from outside the box that beat the keeper high and to his right for the third Hidalgo goal.

The defense for the Pirates was just as superb, Palestine was only able to attempt three shots with none on goal.

For keeper Sergio Castañeda he picked up his second shutout of the state tournament after Hidalgo's 1-0 victory over San Elizario on Wednesday.

The Pirates finished their season with a 29-7-3 record.