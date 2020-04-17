Pitbull launches new song to inspire during the pandemic
By MARCELA ISAZA
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem. The singer has released “I Believe That We Will Win" and says the proceeds will benefit a pair of charities working to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy-winning singer says his inspiration for the song was fear and how people respond to it. He says while fear leads some to run, he believes people will rise and do what's needed to stay healthy and battle the coronavirus. He says he's already seen that happen in Miami, where the city is quiet, people are finding ways to exercise and maintain social distancing.
