Plans for an all-inclusive park underway in Mission

The Lions Park in the city of Mission is getting a face-lift to make it more inclusive for all children.

The all-inclusive playground will be approximately 16,000 square feet. Mission Parks and Recreation Director Brad Bentsen says that almost every element of the children's play area will be accessible to kids regardless of their abilities.

"We've got a splash pad, we've got a covered pavilion for basketball, we've got rental facilities for private barbecues, birthday parties, and such, and we've also got the bankshot basketball," Bentsen said.

This is the first phase of the project.

The second phase will create a community center and the third phase will expand the park onto new property.

A grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife will cover $750,000 for the entire renovation, and the city will match that number.

The completion date for the project is still unknown.