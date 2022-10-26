x

Playmakers Week Nine

4 hours 2 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, October 25 2022 Oct 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 11:17 PM October 25, 2022 in Sports- Playmakers
By: Sports

Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch part 2 of our playmakers of the week below:

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days