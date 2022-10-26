Playmakers Week Nine
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch part 2 of our playmakers of the week below:
More News
News Video
-
Appeals court reviewing Peñitas’ request to use library as a polling location
-
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
-
Conflict of interest concerns raised at meeting over money from failed BPUB...
-
Former Cameron County judge challenging current judge in November election
-
New report calls for state to reform how student learning is measured