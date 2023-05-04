Policía de Brownsville investiga accidente mortal
La policía de Brownsville continua recopilando información sobre un accidente mortal, que ocurrió alrededor de las 8 de la noche en West Price Road.
Tres vehículos estuvieron involucrados, dejando a una persona fallecida, identificada como Michael Alexander Nash, de 30 años.
Otras dos personas resultaron heridas tras sufrir lesiones menores.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
