Policía de Brownsville investiga accidente mortal

6 hours 57 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, May 04 2023 May 4, 2023 May 04, 2023 3:10 PM May 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV

La policía de Brownsville continua recopilando información sobre un accidente mortal, que ocurrió alrededor de las 8 de la noche en West Price Road. 

Tres vehículos estuvieron involucrados, dejando a una persona fallecida, identificada como Michael Alexander Nash, de 30 años.

Otras dos personas resultaron heridas tras sufrir lesiones menores.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

