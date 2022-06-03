Police: Man charged with murder after body found in Brownsville apartment

A 64-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was found in his Brownsville apartment.

Police say Martin Gonzalez, 64, called police on May 27 to report he found a body in the living room of his apartment located on Boca Chica Boulevard, east of Billy Mitchel Boulevard.

Gonzalez stated he didn't know who the dead man was or how the body ended up at his apartment, according to police.

Brownsville police spokesman investigator Martin Sandoval said Gonzalez's story didn't add up.

"There's parts of it missing,” Sandoval said. “So, they believe they have a pretty good case and right now they are charging him with that. But, of course, the investigation is ongoing. It's not a closed case yet."

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rafael Velez.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated Velez suffered head trauma. Final autopsy results are pending.

Gonzalez's bond was set at $1 million.