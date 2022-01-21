Police: Man shot in Harlingen
The Harlingen Police Department is on the scene after a man was shot.
According to police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore, a man was shot near Bass Boulevard and the frontage road. The unidentified man is being transported to a local hospital.
Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene.
