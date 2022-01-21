x

Police: Man shot in Harlingen

3 hours 17 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, January 21 2022 Jan 21, 2022 January 21, 2022 6:43 PM January 21, 2022 in News - Local
KRGV photo

The Harlingen Police Department is on the scene after a man was shot.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore, a man was shot near Bass Boulevard and the frontage road. The unidentified man is being transported to a local hospital.

