Police: McAllen stabbing suspect believed to be in Tamaulipas, Mexico

McAllen police are searching for a stabbing suspect believed to have crossed into Mexico.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Angel Luis Montanez, 26, for aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, in connection with a stabbing on Sunday.

At about 9:55 a.m., police responded to the area of the 1500 block of Mobile Avenue.

Police say a person, who has not been identified, was stabbed and taken to a local hospital. The person is in serious condition, police said Monday.

RELATED: One person hospitalized after stabbing in McAllen, police say

Montanez is about five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion.

Police say Montanez crossed into Mexico and is believed to be in the area of El Control, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Anyone with information about Montanez's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.