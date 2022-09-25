x

One person hospitalized after stabbing in McAllen, police say

4 hours 51 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 25 2022 Sep 25, 2022 September 25, 2022 2:59 PM September 25, 2022 in News - Local

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of 1500 block of Mobile Ave.

A person was stabbed and taken to a local area hospital, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. 

