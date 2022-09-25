One person hospitalized after stabbing in McAllen, police say
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
At approximately 9:55 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of 1500 block of Mobile Ave.
A person was stabbed and taken to a local area hospital, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
