Police: One dead, one in custody in connection with Edinburg death investigation

A person of interest in an Edinburg death investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an Alton home Thursday after police attempted to make contact with him, according to Edinburg police.

Another person of interest at the scene was detained, Edinburg police Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda said.

Police say they approached one of the persons of interest at a home on the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue when the man ran inside and barricaded himself in a bathroom, Sepulveda said.

“A few minutes later officers went in, saw he suffered a self-inflicted [gunshot] wound and the gentleman passed away,” Sepulveda said.

Both of the individuals were connected to the death investigation of 28-year-old Mission resident Maritza Idette Zamora, who was found unresponsive inside an apartment located on the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street on Wednesday, Sepulveda said.

Four nearby campuses with the Mission Consolidated Independent School District were placed in secure mode during the police activity.

“We want to reassure the public no one is in danger, there is no threat to the public," Sepulveda said. "This was an isolated incident due to something that happened outside the city of Alton.”

The identities of the persons of interest will not be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing, Sepulveda said.