Police: Person accused of making threat against high school in Harlingen in custody

A person accused of making a bomb threat against a high school in Harlingen is in custody, Harlingen police said Friday.

It's unclear which high school the threat was directed towards.

Harlingen police say around 9:30 a.m., they were made aware of a bomb threat towards one of the high schools.

Investigators tracked down the person who made the threat and the person has been detained.

"The Harlingen Police Department takes all bomb threats seriously, regardless if the threat was meant as a joke," police said in a statement.