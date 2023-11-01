Police release video they say shows suspect driving vehicle into crowd in Donna, injuring three

Donna police released video showing a man driving his vehicle into a crowd outside the Bella Social Club.

The incident happened Sunday at around 2 a.m.

RELATED STORY: Donna police: Man wanted for driving vehicle into group of people

An altercation first took place before the suspect, identified as Manuel Aguilera, drove his vehicle into the crowd, injuring three people.

Among the injured was a security guard who was trying to control the situation.

Aguilera fled the scene and is now wanted on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Police believe he may be hiding in the Pharr-Edinburg area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Donna police at 956-464-8477.