Donna police: Man wanted for driving vehicle into group of people

Donna police are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly driving his vehicle into a group of people outside a bar.

The incident happened Sunday at around 2 a.m. at the 4500 block of north FM 493 in Donna.

According to a news release from Donna police, 26-year-old Manuel Aguilera, from Pharr, allegedly drove his vehicle into a group of people after an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found three people injured. One of the victims suffered serious injures and had to be rushed to a local hospital.

Police were able to determine Aguilera was responsible after video of the incident began circulating on social media, according to the release.

Donna police say Aguilera has relatives in Donna but believe he is hiding in the Pharr-Edinburg area.

Anyone with any information on Aguilera's whereabouts is urged to call the Donna Police Department or Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-8477.