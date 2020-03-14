Police say 3 found fatally shot in central Texas apartment

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) - Police in Killeen say three people have been found shot to death inside an apartment in the central Texas city. Police Commander Ronnie Supak says officers investigating water leaking into an apartment early Saturday traced the source to an unlocked apartment, where they found two men and a woman dead. No names were immediately released and no arrests have been announced. Supak said the victims were all in their 20s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.