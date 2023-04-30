Pool safety tips to keep loved ones safe

Aside from hurricane season, summer is right around the corner.

The hot Valley weather means a lot of people going to the pool to cool off. Experts say right now is the time to start checking your pools for repairs. Not fixing a loose wire or broken equipment could be hazardous.

Staying safe in and around the pool is a top priority for Jessica Sotelo and her family.

"Actually, last week one of our pool lights wasn't working," Sotelo said. "Obviously, with lights comes electricity, and electricity and water don't go well together."

She called in an expert to make those repairs ahead of the summer.

"When our kids are in the pool, your friends, company comes over, we want to make sure that everything is running well, everything's running properly, just again the main things, the safety of my kids and the people around," Sotelo said.

Pool maintenance experts say preventative inspections and repairs are needed to prevent potential hazards.

"Make sure any stray electrical current goes into the ground and not into the pool," Hamlin Pools co-owner Jeremy Santoscoy said.

He says it's important to recognize when something looks out of place in or out of the pool.

"You could see some corrosion on the light ring, maybe a handrail that's going in or and out of the pool," Santoscoy said. "You get some stray electrical currents, that's obviously a big tell-tale sign."

A lesson that's not only important for adults but kids too.

"They are a little older to know if anything looks a little odd, they do know to get out of the pool and come tell mom or daddy," Sotelo said.