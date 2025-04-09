Port Isabel football stars sign to play in college

The Port Isabel Tarpons saw three of their top football players from last fall sign to play at the next level on Wednesday.

Ty Conaster, Steven Martinez, and Daniel Galvan each signed their letters of intent to play college football. Conaster is heading to William Woods University while Martinez and Galvan are committing to play at Mary Hardin - Baylor.

"The program is really good," Galvan said of signing with Mary Hardin-Baylor. "I saw they won three national championships in the last eight years. they're a really good program, and when I went to visit it was a great school, great program, great coaching staff."

"What really stood out to me was the way they take care of their athletes," Martinez added. "They have everything real top tier. The coaches really drew me to that school because they're determined to get everyone better."

"It's a great program," Conaster said of William Woods Univeristy. "Second year, so it's kind of a newer program. I'm glad that they gave me an offer and allowed me to go."

Martinez and Galvan are both multiple time All-District selections, while Martinez has also been a multiple time Offensive Lineman of the Year in their district. Conaster took home second team All-District honors this past season including to being an academic All-State selection.