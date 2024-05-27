x

Port Isabel's Tristian Garcia signs for Texas Southern Baseball

6 hours 13 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2024 May 27, 2024 May 27, 2024 4:18 PM May 27, 2024 in Sports

PORT ISABEL, Texas -- Tarpon's Tristian Garcia signed his national letter of intent to Texas Southern Baseball. Garcia was awarded 32-4A unanimous All-District catcher and 1st Team Pitcher this school year. 

Click on the video above for more on Tristian's special day. 

