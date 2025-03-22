x

Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round

1 day 7 hours 25 minutes ago Thursday, March 20 2025 Mar 20, 2025 March 20, 2025 10:57 PM March 20, 2025 in Sports

BOYS THURSDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES:

Los Fresnos 4, Weslaco 0

Porter 2, Sharyland 1

Lopez 3, Pioneer 0

Brownsville Veterans 2, La Joya 1 (PEN)

Juarez-Lincoln 3, CC Caroll 0

CC London 4, IDEA North Mission 0

IDEA Riverview 5, IDEA Donna 1

IDEA Edinburg Quest 5, IDEA Frontier 3

