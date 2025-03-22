Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
BOYS THURSDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES:
Los Fresnos 4, Weslaco 0
Porter 2, Sharyland 1
Lopez 3, Pioneer 0
Brownsville Veterans 2, La Joya 1 (PEN)
Juarez-Lincoln 3, CC Caroll 0
CC London 4, IDEA North Mission 0
IDEA Riverview 5, IDEA Donna 1
IDEA Edinburg Quest 5, IDEA Frontier 3
