Powerful GOP allies propel Trump effort to reopen economy

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - Leading Republicans say the coronavirus shutdown cannot go on. Behind President Donald Trump’s effort to accelerate the U.S. economic re-opening during the pandemic is a contingent of GOP allies eager to have his back. It's a potent alliance of big money business interests, religious freedom conservatives and small-government activists. They are reminiscent of the tea party rebellion a decade ago, and are gaining currency as a counter-point to the health professionals who warn of potentially deadly consequences from easing coronavirus restrictions too soon. Democrats warn that jumping ahead of public health guidelines could have disastrous effects.

