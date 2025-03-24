Próxima función en el Teatro Comunitario de Pharr
Pedro García, director artístico y coproductor de la Compañía de Teatro Comunitario de Pharr, informa a la comunidad sobre la próxima obra teatral 'Wrinkle in time' a realizarse en el teatro municipal.
Invitada: Dalia Bouchée, directora de la obra "Una arruga en el tiempo"
Para adquirir las entradas, haz clic aquí.
Número de contacto: 956 532 3383
Ubicación: 213 W. Newcombe Ave, Pharr, TX, United States, Texas
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Donna man filmed while allegedly striking a dog arrested on animal cruelty...
-
Motorcyclist killed in Brownsville expressway crash
-
Additional security measures in place at Brownsville international bridges following bomb threat
-
RGV Vipers getting ready to finish their regular season
-
Smart Living: The dangers of oversharing online
Sports Video
-
UTRGV winning streak snapped as Vaqueros suffer first conference loss of the...
-
McAllen Memorial girls soccer dominates in 7-0 playoff victory over Lopez
-
Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round