Próxima función en el Teatro Comunitario de Pharr

3 hours 41 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 2:31 PM March 24, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Pedro García, director artístico y coproductor de la Compañía de Teatro Comunitario de Pharr, informa a la comunidad sobre la próxima obra teatral 'Wrinkle in time' a realizarse en el teatro municipal. 

Invitada: Dalia Bouchée, directora de la obra "Una arruga en el tiempo"

Para adquirir las entradas, haz clic aquí

Número de contacto: 956 532 3383

Ubicación: 213 W. Newcombe Ave, Pharr, TX, United States, Texas

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

