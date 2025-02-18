x

Próximas presentaciones de teatro en South Texas College

Próximas presentaciones de teatro en South Texas College
5 hours 36 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2025 Feb 18, 2025 February 18, 2025 2:02 PM February 18, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Johanna Leal, representante del Departamento de Teatro en South Texas College, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a las próximas obras que se realizarán.

Ubicación:

STC Cooper Center For Performing Arts 

300 Pecan Blvd McAllen 

Número de contacto:

(956) 872-2301

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days