Próximas presentaciones de teatro en South Texas College
Johanna Leal, representante del Departamento de Teatro en South Texas College, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a las próximas obras que se realizarán.
Ubicación:
STC Cooper Center For Performing Arts
300 Pecan Blvd McAllen
Número de contacto:
(956) 872-2301
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
