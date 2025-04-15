x

Próximos eventos en el Consulado de México en Brownsville

6 hours 52 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 1:14 PM April 15, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Consulado de Mexico en Brownsville presenta el Programa Héroes Paisanos, además de la 1° Jornada Sabatina de Registro Civil y un seguimiento a la inscripción del PCEME.

Invitada: Judith Arrieta, cónsul titular.

Número de contacto: (956) 542-5182. 

Ubicación del consulado: 301 Mexico Blvd. Suite F-2, Brownsville. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

