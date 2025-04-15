Próximos eventos en el Consulado de México en Brownsville
El Consulado de Mexico en Brownsville presenta el Programa Héroes Paisanos, además de la 1° Jornada Sabatina de Registro Civil y un seguimiento a la inscripción del PCEME.
Invitada: Judith Arrieta, cónsul titular.
Número de contacto: (956) 542-5182.
Ubicación del consulado: 301 Mexico Blvd. Suite F-2, Brownsville.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
