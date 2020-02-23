Prairie View looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Prairie View (15-11, 11-2) vs. Mississippi Valley State (3-24, 2-12)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its sixth straight conference win against Mississippi Valley State. Prairie View's last SWAC loss came against the Alabama State Hornets 52-49 on Feb. 1. Mississippi Valley State lost 94-92 loss at home to Texas Southern in its most recent game.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Prairie View has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Mississippi Valley State has relied on freshmen. For the Panthers, seniors Gerard Andrus, Devonte Patterson, Lenell Henry, Chancellor Ellis and Antione Lister have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring, including 104 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Caleb Hunter, Michael Green, Torico Simmons and Quinton Alston have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Mississippi Valley State's scoring this season.CLUTCH CALEB: Hunter has connected on 27.4 percent of the 226 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last three games. He's also made 57 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Mississippi Valley State is 0-24 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Prairie View's Ellis has attempted 132 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted 23 free throws per game this season, the 19th-highest rate in the country. Mississippi Valley State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.1 foul shots per game (ranked 273rd, nationally).

