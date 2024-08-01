Prescription Health: Busting food myths

Are cage-free eggs more nutritious?

Can coffee be considered a meal?

Prescription Health is working to explain the myths behind certain foods.

One myth people should stop believing is that coffee is a meal.

“Absolutely the biggest mistake people make is having foods that have no nutritional value,” dietitian Kristen Kirkpatrick aid.

Black coffee only has five calories and contains no proteins, fats or carbohydrates.

If you're looking for a quick, nutritious breakfast that can keep you full and energized, try Greek yogurt with fruit or a hard-boiled egg with avocado toast along with your coffee.

Another myth is that you shouldn't eat after the sun has set if you don't want to gain weight.

Eating after a certain time does not cause weight gain, but eating a large meal in the evening does.

“What I like to do is try to recommend equivalent meals throughout the day; because when do you need energy? All day," dietitian Tara Collingwood said.

Eating equivalent meals throughout the day makes you less likely to overeat during dinner.

There are plenty of myths about eggs. A major one is that cage-free eggs provide more nutrients.

Instead, look for pasture raised eggs.

"They’re in their natural environment and so their bodies are able to make more omega threes, healthy fats, and so then you get more healthy fats from eating those eggs as well," dietitian Megan Ware said.

Another myth: natural sugars, like honey or agave nectar, are healthier than table sugar.

Any type of sugar used excessively can lead to increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

One more myth: Avoid the middle aisles in the grocery store because they only have processed and prepackaged products with no nutritional value.

In fact, the middle aisles actually do contain items with a lot of nutritional value such as nuts, seeds, dried beans, frozen veggies and fruits, and spices.

Watch the video above for the full story.