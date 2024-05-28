Prescription Health: Doulas of color providing more options to Black moms and their babies

Studies have shown that Black women have the highest mortality rate in the country, and their babies also have a higher risk of death and are more likely to be born premature.

Asa Jordyne Blaise saw those headlines before giving birth to her child.

“Quite frankly, I was scared,” Blaise said. “I also was pregnant at an advanced maternal age, so I had just turned 36."

Doula Ste'keira Shepperson believes systemic racism in the medical field is partially to blame. It’s why she created Triangle Black Doulas.

“Essentially, what it boils down to is having a doula that's from the same community or cultural background as you,” Shepperson said, adding that she believes doulas are often misunderstood.

“A lot of people get confused about doulas and midwives, and so that is a big misconception that we do the same thing,” Shepperson said. “A doula is a nonmedical support person, whereas a midwife is clinical support."

Blaise believes Shepperson was instrumental in helping her during delivery, and she was able to have a natural, safe birth.

Shepperson’s team of doulas have helped to deliver more than 300 babies since 2018. They can support moms through every aspect of having a child from before birth through labor, and after going home.

Hiring a doula can cost from $1,000 to $2,000, and although it's not usually covered by insurance, there are some Medicaid plans that are beginning to cover the costs.

