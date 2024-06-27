Prescription Health: Exploring the link between PCOS and cognitive decline

Polycystic ovarian syndrome affects 116 million women worldwide, and is characterized by hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, and cysts on the ovaries.

A recent study published by the American Academy of Neurology found that women with PCOS may also have an increased risk of cognitive impairment.

Researchers followed over nine hundred women over 30 years, and found that those with PCOS performed worse on tests measuring memory, attention, and executive function.

"I think understanding how sex influences biological processes in the brain that lead to Alzheimer's and dementia can help us identify therapies that would work best for women,” Sepideh Shokouhi, an assistant professor of psychiatric and behavioral sciences at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.

The exact mechanisms underlying the link between PCOS and cognitive decline are still being explored. Hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction associated with PCOS are thought to play a role.

Doctors say women with PCOS can protect their cognitive health by exercising, controlling their blood pressure, and keeping their cholesterol levels in the healthy range.

“Beyond medicine, I hope to see an increase in women's cognitive and mental health, including educational and lifestyle changes that can help us to become more resilient,” Shokouhi said.

Experts say other ways to protect your cognitive health include improving your sleep quality and your muscle strength.

Watch the video above for the full story.