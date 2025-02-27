Prescription Health: Understanding pleurisy and the pain that comes with it

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The winter season is a peak time for illnesses such as COVID, the flu, and RSV. Those viral infections can be hard on kids and adults. And they can lead to another medical condition that impacts the lungs, pleurisy.

“Pleurisy can happen on the heels of a viral infection,” said Alan Hyslop, MD, pulmonologist at Indiana University Health.

Pleurisy is an inflammation of the lining of the lungs. When inflamed, the tissue layers rub against each other, causing sharp pains.

“When you take a deep breath or upon coughing. And it can also happen even in certain positions too, like bending over,” explained Dr. Hyslop.

He says that sudden, intense pain can be alarming.

“It is scary in the moment. Anybody who has had that type of pain can relate that it does feel like, you know, something really terrible’s happening,” stated Dr. Hyslop.

He says pleurisy is usually mild and — with time and rest — will eventually heal on its own in most cases. But any severe or concerning symptoms should be discussed with a doctor.

“You want to rule out or exclude other causes that are life threatening,” said Dr. Hyslop.

And the condition can affect anyone, even children.

“Pediatric population. Certainly a lot of kids are getting viral illnesses, so I’m sure they’re experiencing that. Obviously they are not as apt to describe their pain probably as well,” Dr. Hyslop told Ivanhoe.

Along with the sharp pain, other symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, coughing, and issues swallowing.

While a viral infection is the most common cause of pleurisy, it can also come from other things such as a bacterial infection, blood clot, autoimmune disorder, and certain medications.

