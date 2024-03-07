Prescription Health: Video game easing vaccine anxiety in young kids

Estimates show that two in three children have serious anxiety about needles.

"Sometimes you can't even get the kids out of the car if they know they're going to the hospital for a shot,” Dr. Sam Rodriguez with Stanford Children's Health said.

Rodriguez and his team recently implemented a video game that eases the stress of getting a shot.

“Our group, the Stanford Chariot Program, has a specialty in finding technology-based solutions to clinical problems,” Rodriguez said. “So we work with software developers, we test it on our own kids, on patients in the hospital and get feedback from them to develop the best product for kids."

That effort resulted in Piñataz, a game in which kids custom design a piñata, and then try to collect the prize inside. The goal is for the patients to be so distracted by the game, they don't notice the needle.

The initial roll-out of the Piñataz video game has been within the Stanford health care system. Plans are underway for it to be used in other hospitals across the country, and even internationally.

