President Trump talks border wall, coronavirus during trip to Rio Grande Valley

Just hours before what could be another historic moment at the Capitol, President Trump made his last stop as commander in chief in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Trump made the trip to mark the completion of more than 450 miles of wall construction along the Texas-Mexico border.

WATCH TRUMP'S FULL SPEECH HERE: President Donald J. Trump gives remarks at the border wall

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, about 47 miles went up where no barriers previously existed.

The visit was greeted by supporters at both Harlingen and McAllen airports, as well as those against him.

Nonprofit organization LUPE held a rally to protest the president's visit.

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro attended the event, saying Trump is only dividing the country more.

