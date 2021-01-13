Hundreds of supporters welcome President Trump at Harlingen airport

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at Valley International Airport in Harlingen early Tuesday morning to welcome the president on his final visit to Texas.

Some people camped at the rally point overnight, hoping to secure a good spot to see the president arrive.

Trump supporter, Eddie Cepeda said he and his fellow supporters are lucky he arrived early.

"At like four in the morning I start hearing like chains drop," Cepeda said. "Not heavy chains, small chains dropping on the floor."

