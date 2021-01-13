x

Hundreds of supporters welcome President Trump at Harlingen airport

8 hours 28 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, January 12 2021 Jan 12, 2021 January 12, 2021 10:18 PM January 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at Valley International Airport in Harlingen early Tuesday morning to welcome the president on his final visit to Texas.

Some people camped at the rally point overnight, hoping to secure a good spot to see the president arrive.

Trump supporter, Eddie Cepeda said he and his fellow supporters are lucky he arrived early.

"At like four in the morning I start hearing like chains drop," Cepeda said. "Not heavy chains, small chains dropping on the floor."

