President Donald J. Trump gives remarks at the border wall
President Donald Trump visited the border wall project in the city of Alamo on Tuesday.
In a ceremony, the president spoke of the benefits of the border wall and recognized the efforts of border patrol and other federal agencies.
"In the Rio Grande Valley, crossings have dropped nearly 80%," Trump said during the ceremony.
The presidents briefly addressed the riots on Capitol Hill.
"I'd like to say that free speech is under assault like never before," Trump said. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me but it will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the saying goes: be careful what you wish for."
Watch the video for President Trump's full speech.
