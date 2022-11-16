Priest Forgives Suspects in Vandalism Case, Investigation Ongoing
EDINBURG – The priest of St. Joseph's Church in Edinburg says he forgives the person who vandalized the church over the weekend.
Edinburg police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Father Greg Labus says they discovered a stained glass window broken and a statue desecrated on Saturday.
Damage was done to both hand and face of the statue.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.
Watch the video above for more information.
