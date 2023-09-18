x

Primera y Diez: Viernes 15 de septiembre

5 hours 31 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2023 Sep 18, 2023 September 18, 2023 6:11 PM September 18, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Deportes

Alfredo Sánchez y Nicolás Quintero nos muestran lo más destacado de los juegos de fútbol americano de la escuela secundaria del viernes, 8 de septiembre. 

