Primera y Diez: Viernes 25 de agosto

3 months 3 weeks 7 hours ago Friday, August 25 2023 Aug 25, 2023 August 25, 2023 10:44 PM August 25, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Gloria Morelia, Alfredo Sánchez y Nicolás Quintero nos muestran lo más destacado de los juegos de fútbol americano de la escuela secundaria del viernes 25 de agosto. 

Vea la continuación del video para el informe completo. 

