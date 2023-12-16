Primera y Diez: Viernes 25 de agosto
Gloria Morelia, Alfredo Sánchez y Nicolás Quintero nos muestran lo más destacado de los juegos de fútbol americano de la escuela secundaria del viernes 25 de agosto.
Vea la continuación del video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
New South Padre Island causeway could cause relocation of seagrass habitat
-
New South Padre Island causeway would cause relocation of seagrass habitat
-
$2 million grant aims to strengthen Cameron County workforce
-
Consumer Reports: Tips for easy store returns
-
McAllen Passport Department urges the public to have their passports ready for...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game