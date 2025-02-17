Productos orgánicos para el bienestar femenino
Gayla de Anda, propietaria de GSPOT Organic, visita Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre la historia de su negocio local, un emprendimiento que realizó al estar embarazada con el apoyo de ingredientes naturales y orgánicos para el bienestar femenil.
Número de contacto: (956) 400-6509
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
