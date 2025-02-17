x

Productos orgánicos para el bienestar femenino

5 hours 15 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, February 17 2025 Feb 17, 2025 February 17, 2025 3:00 PM February 17, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Gayla de Anda, propietaria de GSPOT Organic, visita Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre la historia de su negocio local, un emprendimiento que realizó al estar embarazada con el apoyo de ingredientes naturales y orgánicos para el bienestar femenil.

Número de contacto: (956) 400-6509

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

