Programas de educación en belleza y técnicas en estética
Sandra De La Garza, gerente de Onyx Nail Institute TX, primer instituto de uñas en Valle, visita Noticias RGV para presentar los programas de educación en belleza, en el que las estudiantes además de aprender todas las técnicas en estética, también pueden adquirir los productos de la marca ONYX, una empresa 100% local.
Para conocer los programas del instituto, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
