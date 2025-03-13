Progreso boys soccer takes undefeated 24-0 record into postseason
The red ants are 26-0, an unblemished record this season. The 31-4A district champs hope to continue that success in the playoffs. They've done all that without playing a single home game as their home field is currently undergoing renovations.
"We're almost the same team as last year, but we have new faces, new players. I thin that makes us more of a unit and I think we're stronger than last year. I think the goal is the same. We're looking for the state champs and we're gonna fight for them," said Progreso senior midfielder Diego Macias.
More News
News Video
-
Zapata County family fears losing their property to highway expansion project
-
UTRGV reports tuberculosis case linked to Brownsville daycare facility
-
Prescription Health: Less muscle, higher risk of dementia?
-
Edcouch-Elsa ISD cutting some coaching stipends amid $2 million budget deficit
-
WATCH LIVE: Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza gives his final State of the...
Sports Video
-
Progreso boys soccer takes undefeated 24-0 record into postseason
-
UTRGV football wraps up first week of spring practice
-
Harvest Christian wins three-peat TAPPS 1A State Championship title
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster recovers following season-ending injury
-
UTRGV eliminated in first round of SLC tournament