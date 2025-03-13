Progreso boys soccer takes undefeated 24-0 record into postseason

The red ants are 26-0, an unblemished record this season. The 31-4A district champs hope to continue that success in the playoffs. They've done all that without playing a single home game as their home field is currently undergoing renovations.

"We're almost the same team as last year, but we have new faces, new players. I thin that makes us more of a unit and I think we're stronger than last year. I think the goal is the same. We're looking for the state champs and we're gonna fight for them," said Progreso senior midfielder Diego Macias.