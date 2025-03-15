Progreso boys soccer takes undefeated 26-0 record into postseason

The Progreso Red Ants boys soccer team is 26-0, an unblemished record this season. The 31-4A district champs hope to continue that success in the playoffs. They've done all that without playing a single home game as their home field is currently undergoing renovations.

"We're almost the same team as last year, but we have new faces, new players. I think that makes us more of a unit and I think we're stronger than last year. I think the goal is the same. We're looking for the state champs and we're gonna fight for them," said Progreso senior midfielder Diego Macias.

Progreso will play Port Isabel in the first round of the high school soccer playoffs on Saturday, March 22nd.