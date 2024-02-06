Progreso city official still on payroll after federal indictment

A Progreso city official and school board president is still on the city payroll after his indictment on federal drug charges, but it's not clear if he's actually working.

Frank Alanis was arrested back in October. He and four other individuals are accused of being involved in a cocaine trafficking ring. Alanis has pleaded not guilty.

Progreso City Council held a special meeting on Monday, but Alanis was not present.

Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos confirmed Alanis is still employed and getting paid by the city, but was not clear if he is still doing city work.

"I don't know whether he's working or not. I guess he should be, if he's getting paid, he should be working. If he's not, then there's an issue," Villalobos said. "There's a presumption of innocence that the United States Constitution provides, that everybody is innocent until proven guilty, and I know that they have elected to keep him."

The Progreso mayor left as soon as the council meeting was over and was not available for comment.