Progreso mayor out on bond, expected to resign

Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis was released from federal custody for the first time since his March 18 arrest on federal drug charges.

Alanis was released on bond Thursday. His release comes the day after a federal judge set his bond at $100,000 with a $10,000 deposit, and ordered him to resign as mayor once he posts bond.

Alanis is accused of storing and packaging narcotics at the Progreso ISD campus he worked at. He was arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation that also netted the arrest of his brother — Progreso Assistant City Manager and Progreso school board Trustee Francisco Javier Alanis.

Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos says once Alanis formally resigns, a special election will need to be called to fill the mayoral seat.

The Progreso city commission would be in charge of picking a date for the election, which would likely happen in the next few months.

Villalobos said that the city will still be able to function normally.

“We have three commissioners that can run the city and make the day-to-day decisions that need to be taken care of,” Villalobos said.

As part of his bond conditions, Alanis will be on house arrest and cannot have contact with his brother or anyone else tied to the investigation.

Alanis’ next court appearance is set for Wednesday, April 24.