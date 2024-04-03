Progreso mayor to resign after posting bond on federal drug charges

Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis must resign from office once he’s posted his $100,000 bond with a $10,000 deposit, a federal judge ordered on Wednesday.

Alanis has been in federal custody since his March 18 arrest on drug charges.

The indictment against him states Alanis stored and packaged narcotics at the Progreso ISD campus he worked at. He was arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation that also netted the arrest of his brother — Progreso Assistant City Manager and Progreso school board Trustee Francisco Javier Alanis.

READ MORE: Progreso mayor accused of storing, packaging narcotics in middle school

Alanis pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As part of his conditions to release, Alanis must also hold no position with the Progreso school district, avoid all contact with other co-defendants, witnesses and victims or potential victims of the investigation, and surrender his passport.

READ MORE: Progreso mayor fired from school district following arrest on federal drug charges

Alanis was fired from his position with the Progreso ISD IT department during a March 25 school board meeting.

Records show bond payment was received for Alanis Wednesday afternoon.