Progreso mayor resigns following federal drug trafficking charges

Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis submitted his letter of resignation after he was released from federal custody in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Alanis resignation was one of the conditions of release a judge ordered after setting his bond at $100,000 with a $10,000 deposit.

PREVIOUS STORY: Progreso mayor out on bond, expected to resign

Court records show Alanis bonded out on Thursday.

In his resignation letter obtained by Channel 5 News on Friday morning, Alanis said his resignation is “effective immediately.”

“I would like to thank you and the city of Progreso for the opportunity to have served in this position for the past 10 years,” Alanis stated in his letter.

Alanis was arrested on March 18 and accused of storing and packaging narcotics at the Progreso ISD campus he worked at.

READ MORE: Progreso mayor accused of storing, packaging narcotics in middle school

He was arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation that also netted the arrest of his brother — Progreso Assistant City Manager and Progreso school board Trustee Francisco Javier Alanis.

Alanis worked for Progreso ISD’s IT department and was fired from his position there following a March 25 school board meeting.

Progreso City Attorney Javier Villalobos told Channel 5 News city commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 9 to accept Alanis' resignation, and to call for a special election to fill the vacant seat.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.